RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL match

Kings XI Punjab will look forward to revive their dead Indian Premier League campaign when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The total amount of runs scored at the small cricket ground has comparatively decreased over the weeks. The number of maximums have come down from 33 to a mere 10 at the stadium.

However, the upcoming contest will no doubt be a run fest given the batting prowess from both teams. KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, holds the Orange Cap for most runs scored in the ongoing IPL. Despite that, his team sits at the bottom with just 2 points in 7 games.

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore, meanwhile, have proved to be top contenders for the IPL trophy this year. In the 12 previous editions, Bangalore have not managed to lift the trophy even once. But this year could be different given their team which has performed on all fronts.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(C), AB de Villiers(Wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(C), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh(Wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar

Starting XI Prediction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (Wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Picks:

Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami