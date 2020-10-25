Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Score, commentary for the 44th match of Dream11 IPL

Match preview
Still looking for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have everything to gain when they clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Virat Kohli's team would look to seal a playoff berth on Sunday.
At the moment, RCB are placed third, behind Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals, with 14 points from 10 matches. They have four more matches to play, including Sunday's game, and they have good chances of making the grade as they look in fine form.
On the other hand, three-time champions CSK are virtually out of the playoff contention, though mathematically they still have an outside chance. With eight defeats from 11 games, CSK are placed at the bottom of the points table. Nevertheless, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team would look finish off the tournament gracefully -- with a few wins.
(IANS)
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa
Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal depart after a good start, skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on the crease
RCB - 72/2 (10 overs)
Skipper Virat Kohli (15 runs off 16 balls) and AB de Villiers (15 runs off 12 balls) are looking to form a good partnership in the middle overs.
RCB - 145/6 (20 overs)
RCB bowlers will have a big task before themselves to defend a low total. If CSK lose this one, RCB will become the first team to qualify to the playoffs.
The chase begins!
Ruturaj Gaikwad and du Plessis are at the crease. Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike. Washington Sundar will open the attack for RCB!
Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets!
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)