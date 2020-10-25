Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Score, commentary for the 44th match of Dream11 IPL

Still looking for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have everything to gain when they clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Virat Kohli's team would look to seal a playoff berth on Sunday.

At the moment, RCB are placed third, behind Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals, with 14 points from 10 matches. They have four more matches to play, including Sunday's game, and they have good chances of making the grade as they look in fine form.

On the other hand, three-time champions CSK are virtually out of the playoff contention, though mathematically they still have an outside chance. With eight defeats from 11 games, CSK are placed at the bottom of the points table. Nevertheless, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team would look finish off the tournament gracefully -- with a few wins.

(IANS)