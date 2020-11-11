RCB spinner Adam Zampa reveals two sides of skipper Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is known for his agresiveness on and off the field. His trait is often a matter of discussion for his teammates, pundits and the fans.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has mostly faced Kohli's aggression as an opponent, got to side with the skipper in the recently concluded 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Zampa, who provided his bowling services to Royal Challengers Bangalore this year, revealed two sides of his skipper, saying Kohli can be a 'beast' and 'chilled out' at the same time.

“He’s a totally different person off the field. You see his aggression and how competitive he is on the field, he’s actually one of the most chilled out guys off the field,” Zampa said on The Unplayable Podcast.

“Obviously you always play against him, you get to know what he’s like on the field, and then being able to spend time away from the cricket field with guys like that, you see how human they actually are.”

Despite having the third-best bowling figures in the IPL, the Australian bowler did not get much play time in this season. However, in three matches, Zampa managed to pick just two wickets.

“He’s the kind of guy (that) as soon as he walks across that line, he’s a competitive beast,” the leg-spinner said. “I saw it first-hand playing with him, there are two different versions of him and that’s the weight of expectation he has on himself to perform for India. But when he’s off the field he’s a lovely guy and very chilled out," Zampa added.

“He’s actually one of those guys... he’s a very easy laugh – you can say the worst joke in the world and he’ll laugh his head off. He’d had enough of me by the end of it trying to make him laugh until his cheeks were sore.”