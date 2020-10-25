RCB skipper Virat Kohli becomes third Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes

On Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli became the fifth batsman and third Indian to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli's remarkable feat came in Bangalore's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium where the skipper hit one six and a four in his 43-ball 50.

The two Indian cricketers above Kohli are none other than Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (209) and Chennai skipper MS Dhoni (216). The trio stands below Bangalore's AB de Villiers (231) and Chris Gayle, who sits alone at the top with 336 sixes.

Kohli is the highest run scorer of all time in the IPL with 5,827 runs. On Sunday his innings and his 82-run stand with de Villiers was made mostly with singles. The former South Africa captain did not hit a single six in his innings of 39 off 36 balls.

Talking about the match, it was Chennai's Ruturaj Gaikwad who played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs which led to a 8-wicket victory over Bangalore.

Chasing 146, CSK got off to a good start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put on 46 runs inside the first five overs, keeping the side, way ahead of the asking run-rate. However, RCB struck back in the sixth over as Chris Morris dismissed du Plessis (25).

Ambati Rayudu then joined Gaikwad in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum slip for CSK. The duo put on 67 runs for the second wicket. With CSK just 33 runs away from the target, RCB got the wicket of Rayudu (39) in the 14th over of the innings.

In the end, MS Dhoni (19*) and Gaikwad (65*) guided CSK to an easy eight-wicket win with 8 balls to spare.