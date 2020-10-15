RCB skipper Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to play 200 games for one IPL franchise

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to feature in 200 games for one Indian Premier League franchise.

Kohli achieved this feat when his side took on Kings XI Punjab in the 31st fixture of the IPL which is taking place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The skipper said he had never thought back in 2008 that one day he will play the 200th game for the franchise.

The 31-year-old has made 185 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for RCB. He has also played 15 Champions League T20 (CLT20) games for the same side.

"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on," said Kohli during the toss.

Kohli was roped in by RCB in the 2008 IPL auctions. RCB are currently at the third spot with 10 points in seven matches in the ongoing IPL.

Coming back to the match, Bangalore posted 171 for six against Punjab. Electing to bat first, Kohli scored 48 off 39 balls to emerge as the top-scorer for the team.

For Punjab, Murugan Ashwin (2/23) and Mohammed Shami (2/45) did most of the damage.