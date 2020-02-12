‘RCB hacked?’: Twitter in disarray as Royal Challengers Bangalore deletes profile photo from social media

The IPL-side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a puzzling move have deleted their display photo from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They also have deleted all the previous posts from their Instagram account and also changed their name on Twitter. This may be an indication of a new name change as well as a logo change. According to some reports, the club will replace ‘Bangalore’ in their name to ‘Bengaluru’ on February 16.

Twitter users were shocked by this move and took to their accounts to voice their feelings on the topic.