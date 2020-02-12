‘RCB hacked?’: Twitter in disarray as Royal Challengers Bangalore deletes profile photo from social media

The IPL-side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a puzzling move have deleted their display photo from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They also have deleted all the previous posts from their Instagram account and also changed their name on Twitter. This may be an indication of a new name change as well as a logo change. According to some reports, the club will replace ‘Bangalore’ in their name to ‘Bengaluru’ on February 16.
Twitter users were shocked by this move and took to their accounts to voice their feelings on the topic.
RCB holds the unwanted distinction of being one of the most unsuccessful clubs in the Indian Premier League and this move may be an indicator of a new change to improve the club’s fortune. Club skipper Virat Kohli’s record as captain also hasn’t been good for the team in the seven years he has led it.
During the IPL auction held in December, RCB managed to buy eight players, including the likes of Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson and Dale Steyn. Kohli was happy with the buys and said, “I am very happy with the players that we have selected and really looking forward to the new season. We've had a lot of discussions on the structure and balance of the team and this looks like a good start for us.”
RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said the franchise in the auction planned to look at players that will combine well with the retained squad.
"We want a squad that can have balance and adapt to any conditions both at home and away. To pick players who help us maximise our budget judiciously took a thoughtful approach. I am very pleased with the way auction went," he said.
