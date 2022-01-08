RCB, CSK among top ten clubs around the world in 2021 in terms of Twitter engagement

IPL teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings were eighth and ninth in the list of top Twitter engagements for 2021. The list was led by Manchester United.

Manchester United had an interaction of 2.6 billion in the calendar year 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo's signing would have contributed much to that. FC Barcelona, from where Lionel Messi left teary-eyed this year, recorded 2.3 billion engagements, the second in the list.

RCB (8th) and CSK (9th) the only two cricket clubs in the list of highest Twitter engagement in 2021. pic.twitter.com/vopXOngspv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore yet again failed to have an IPL title to their name, finishing fifth in the table. However, Virat Kohli's announcement of relinquishing captaincy had the fans talking.

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, went on to lift their fourth IPL title in 2021, defeating Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders. They recorded an engagement of 752 million.

