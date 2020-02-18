IPL 2020: Bengaluru gets an exclusive hangout place for RCB fans

Indian Premiere League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been in the limelights on social media since last week, coming up with new ways to increase fan engagement, therefore boosting brand value.

RCB recently announced that a new exclusive hangout place 'RCB Bar & Cafe' will be opening shortly before the IPL begins. In an Instagram post, the caption read: "Announcing our brand new lifestyle offering in Bengaluru. Come join the RCB players and the Bold army at our new exclusive hangout, the RCB Bar & Cafe. Launching before Vivo IPL 2020."