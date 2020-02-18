IPL 2020: Bengaluru gets an exclusive hangout place for RCB fans

Indian Premiere League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been in the limelights on social media since last week, coming up with new ways to increase fan engagement, therefore boosting brand value.
RCB recently announced that a new exclusive hangout place 'RCB Bar & Cafe' will be opening shortly before the IPL begins. In an Instagram post, the caption read: "Announcing our brand new lifestyle offering in Bengaluru. Come join the RCB players and the Bold army at our new exclusive hangout, the RCB Bar & Cafe. Launching before Vivo IPL 2020."
On February 14, RCB unveiled their new logo on Twitter. "THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo!" the tweet read.
The RCB, meanwhile, announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry on Tuesday.
The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued "jersey front" logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.
Here's the list of home fixtures for RCB:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium)
vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Tuesday, March 31
vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Tuesday, April 7
vs Rajasthan Royals - Saturday, April 18
vs Delhi Capitals - Wednesday, April 22
vs Kings XI Punjab - Sunday, May 3
vs Chennai Super Kings - Thursday, May 14
vs Mumbai Indians - Sunday - May 17
