Ravindra Jadeja's sword video goes viral, Twitter asks 'how many wars have Rajputs won?'

Well, when all the cricket and other sport events have been canceled, people from the sports fraternity have taken upon themselves to create awareness about the deadly coronavirus among their fans. Some have even posted videos of the quarantine activities. Indian Cricketer Ravindersinh Jadeja went on to post a sword wielding video.
He captioned the video, "A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy"
Well, Rajput boy's video does not seem to go well with the netizens who went on to mock him.
While some questioned "How many wars have Rajputs won?" grammar nazi's went to mock him for his typos in the caption.
Earlier, last week Australian Cricketer David Warner had uploaded a similar video only with a his bat.
"Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I’ve got @royalnavghan covered for the sword?? 😂😂"
