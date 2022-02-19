Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson back in India squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson have returned to India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The series begins in Lucknow on February 24.

Both Jadeja and Samson have recovered from injuries while Shardul Thakur has been rested for both the T20I and Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the squad, as vice-captain.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 04:54 PM IST