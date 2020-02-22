Ravindra Jadeja a rockstar, want to play cricket like him: Ashton Agar

Melbourne: Australia's hat-trick hero Ashton Agar has described "rockstar" Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite player and said a chat with the India spin-bowling all-rounder has helped him to turn things around.

The 26-year-old Agar has revealed how a chat with Jadeja during Australia's ODI tour of India last month inspired him ahead of his match-winning performance against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Agar registered a hat-trick in a five-wicket haul to guide Australia to a massive 107-run victory over South Africa in the first T20 International on Friday.