Ravichandran Ashwin wants to emigrate?

Godman-turned-fugitive-turned-despot Nithyananda has bought himself an island. The former spiritual guide fled India after charges were levelled against him of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children. He was allegedly using the children to collect donations for his ashram in Ahmedabad. He has also been accused of raping former disciples while claiming it was part of the spiritual process.

He has now bought an island near Ecuador, which he has named 'The Republic of Kailaasa'. It is, according to Nithyananda, meant to be a safe haven for Hindus (who he knows, and who have trucks full of money).

Several high-profile Hindus from Ahmedabad have voiced their intentions to join this "paradise," and now it seems that Ravichandran Ashwin wants to join them.

Well, that's a lie. Ashwin mostly just wants what we want: to make fun of them.

India's top spinner took to Twitter to joke about the new nation, saying "what is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival?"