Ravichandran Ashwin Birthday Special: Doting dad moments

The Indian International Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is an all rounder player. He is a right handed batsman and right arm off-break bowler. Over the years he has grabbed many eye balls with his exceptional performance.

Ravichandran Ashwin was born on 17th September 1986 in Tamil Nadu. He belongs to a South Indian family. Not many know that Ashwin attended SSN college of Engineering and graduated in Information technology with a BTech degree.

He marked himself as a highest wicket taker of 2010 in the Champions League Twenty20 for Chennai Super Kings. He proved himself as an amazing player in many significant tests and international matches. With the variation in the bowling style he impressed a lot of people and gained fan following.

Ashwin married his childhood friend Prithi Narayanan on 13th November 2011. The couple is blessed with two beautiful daughters. He is often seen spending quality time with his children's.

Ravichandran Ashwin is celebrating his 35th birthday on 17th September 2021.Here are some adorable pictures of the player with his kids.

Daddy's little princess is waiting to celebrate the birthday. Both Ashwin and his daughter can be seen being very excited about it.

It's time for some playful moments. Ashwin is utilizing the time to be part of his children's fun games under the tree.

This picture is so adorable as he is seen cuddling both his daughters. The amount of joy he is experiencing is unmeasurable.

Daddy at his best ,still counting on the days for the birthday of Akhira baby. These small gestures is all what a father is expected to do.

Ravichandran Ashwin took his Instagram account to wish the 75th Independence Day with this yet another beautiful picture having his daughters.

In 2014 Ravichandran Ashwin was honored with the Arjuna Award for his outstanding performance in Sports.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:31 AM IST