Ravi Shastri urges people to stay home amid India's fight against 'Mother of all World Cups' coronavirus

Shastri praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is leading from the front.

"Guys we can win this, but for that you've got to observe the basics. We've got a Prime Minister who is leading from the front, ahead of the curve," Shastri said.

"You have got to obey the orders that come from the top, be it the centre, be it the state or be it from the people in the front-line who are risking their lives.

"Two orders that stand out; staying home and maintaining social distancing. It isn't easy but to win the game, you've got to go through the pain, to break the chain." The disease has killed more than 1.2 lakh and infected nearly 2 million people globally. It has also brought sporting events around the world to a halt.

Last month, Shastri had urged people to stay home at all costs, saying the "only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona", using commentary cliche, made famous by him, to convey his message.