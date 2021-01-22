Ravi Shastri lauds Mohammed Siraj, says he is 'find of Australia tour'

It is no surprise that Mohammed Siraj is garnering praises from all around the corner for his exceptional performance in the recently concluded Australia tour.
Head coach Ravi Shastri even went on to tag Siraj as the 'find' of the tour, wherein the pacer also made his Test debut for India. Siraj also led the pace attack for India in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah who was sidelined due to injury in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane.
Playing just his third game, Siraj was exceptionally good with his bowling as the pacer made sure the Aussie batsmen were contained throughout the day.
Not to mention the fact that Siraj was also dealing with heavy personal less as his father had passed away before the start of the tour. Siraj was unable to attend his father's last rites due to quarantine rules. Topping that was the racial abuse from the crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test.
Despite all this, Siraj finished the series with 13 wickets -- the most by any Indian bowler -- as the team came from behind to script a memorable 2-1 win.
"Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did - Mohd Siraj. He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle," Shastri tweeted in appreciation of the 26-year-old pacer.
Siraj turned out to be one of the architects of India's success and successfully stepped into the shoes of his senior pace colleagues after making his debut in the series-turning second Test in Melbourne.
In the fourth Test in Brisbane, Siraj led a young Indian bowling attack, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game.
He returned with match figures of seven for 150 as India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding Test at the Gabba.
On Thursday, Siraj revealed that on-field umpires had offered his team the option of leaving the third Test against Australia midway after he was subjected to racial abuse by the crowd in Sydney, a proposal that was turned down by skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
After his arrival in the country, the youngster had driven straight to his father's grave in Hyderabad to pay his respects. He had dedicated each of his wickets in Australia to the departed soul.
