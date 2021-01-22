Ravi Shastri lauds Mohammed Siraj, says he is 'find of Australia tour'

It is no surprise that Mohammed Siraj is garnering praises from all around the corner for his exceptional performance in the recently concluded Australia tour.

Head coach Ravi Shastri even went on to tag Siraj as the 'find' of the tour, wherein the pacer also made his Test debut for India. Siraj also led the pace attack for India in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah who was sidelined due to injury in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Playing just his third game, Siraj was exceptionally good with his bowling as the pacer made sure the Aussie batsmen were contained throughout the day.

Not to mention the fact that Siraj was also dealing with heavy personal less as his father had passed away before the start of the tour. Siraj was unable to attend his father's last rites due to quarantine rules. Topping that was the racial abuse from the crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test.

Despite all this, Siraj finished the series with 13 wickets -- the most by any Indian bowler -- as the team came from behind to script a memorable 2-1 win.

"Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did - Mohd Siraj. He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle," Shastri tweeted in appreciation of the 26-year-old pacer.