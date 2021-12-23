Ranveer Singh's '83' gave me goosebumps, made me relive the World Cup win: Dilip Vengsarkar

Mumbai: You’d imagine that a standing ovation is a recurring occurrence in a cricketer’s life and one in a movie theatre would not perhaps count for much. But the applause at the premiere of the movie ‘83' -- based on India’s win in the Men’s World Cup -- gave former India captain and member of that winning team, Dilip Vengsarkar, goosebumps.

“Kabir Khan (director) has done a fantastic job. He has portrayed each and every one (well) and gave exposure to every character,” Vengsarkar told the Free Press Journal.

“He did an excellent balancing act in telling the story to the people. Mind boggling, actually!”

According to Vengsarkar, the emotional moments as well as the essence of the entire tournament have been captured well in the film.

“There are quite a few emotional moments in the film, which are beautifully shown. Very naturally done. I’ve seen a very good film after a very long time.”

The former Mumbai cricketer, after whom a stand at the Wankhede Stadium was named recently, heaped praise on actor Ranveer Singh, who portrayed captain Kapil Dev, for imbibing not just his accent but also recreating his bowling action.

“Ranveer as Kapil has done a fantastic job; outstanding acting. It wasn’t easy to replicate Kapil Dev’s bowling action; especially the way he spoke was absolutely brilliant,” says Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs for India.

“1983 was a historic moment in the annals of Indian cricket. It changed the face of Indian cricket. Very iconic moment…

“The film is different. Films always have a little bit of an exaggeration; but then that is the way you tell a story.”

Vengsarkar, whose role is essayed by actor Addinath Kothare, played two matches in the competition after being ruled out due to injury.

“Unfortunately, I was batting at 32 when I got injured against the West Indies and couldn’t take part in the rest of the tournament. I think I got seven stitches on my chin. It was an enjoyable moment nonetheless,” the 65-year-old recalls.

The injury kept Vengsarkar cooped up in London, which meant he missed the iconic knock of 175 not out, that took India to 266 for eight after Kapil walking in at four down for just nine and then found the team gasping at five for 17. But the movie helped Vengsarkar catch up on what he missed. “The unfortunate part was that I couldn’t watch Kapil’s 175 because I was in London. I was injured and couldn’t travel to Tunbridge Wells, so I couldn’t see the innings. But then I saw it on the big screen on Wednesday and it was amazing,” he adds.

Generally, comparisons are best avoided; be it in movies or between cricketers of different eras. But quiz Vengsarkar about where he would rank this movie viz-a-viz other sports movies and he laughs. “83 is way ahead of every film that has been made thus far.”

“I could see the excitement, I could see happiness on the face of people, the way they stood and clapped, (I have) never seen that kind of thing in life, especially in theatre.”

Guess each standing ovation has a different place in a cricketer’s life. And they would rather have all of it and more.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:37 PM IST