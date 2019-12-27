Ranji Trophy: Vinod Kambli questions selection

Mumbai: Former India opener Vinod Kambli has criticised the Mumbai cricket team after they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against Railways. Kambli expressed his disappointment that a full team including Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube did not play the match and suffered a humiliating loss.
"Mumbai team played very poorly. Disappointed to see Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is five days away. I would like to see the best team playing when possible," tweeted Kambli.
