Ranji Trophy: Vinod Kambli questions selection

Mumbai team ni à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¡à¤¬à¥à¤¬à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¥¤

Very poor from the team. Disappointed to see @ShreyasIyer15 & @IamShivamDube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is 5 days away. Would like to see the best team playing when possible. #RanjiTrophy