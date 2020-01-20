Ranji Trophy: Upendra ups UP with a double-ton

Batsman-wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav's maiden double ton propelled Uttar Pradesh to a mammoth 625/8 declared on the second day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai on Monday.

Twenty three-year-old Yadav was the cynosure of all eyes at Wankhede Stadium as he took a listless Mumbai attack to the cleaners first in the company of Saurabh Kumar (44 off 47 balls; 8x4) and then with skipper Ankit Rajpoot (32 off 63 balls; 5x4) and Yash Dayal (41 not out).

Yadav (203 not out off 239 balls) conjured 72 runs for the seventh wicket with Saurabh to take the game away from Mumbai, and then forged a 119-run eight-wicket stand with Rajpoot, as Uttar Pradesh took complete control.

Adding to Mumbai's woes, Yadav and Dayal put up an unbroken 131-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Yadav, who registered the highest score by a number 7 batsman against Mumbai, smashed 27 fours and one six in his 239 balls unbeaten knock. UP declared the innings as soon as Yadav reached his double hundred.

Mumbai will rue the missed chances.

Stumper Aditya Tare failed to pouch a thick edge off Saurabh's bat when he was on nine as Akash Parkar missed his third wicket.

He got another 'life' on 15, when Bhupen Lalwani dropped a sitter at first-slip.

Saurabh made most of it as he played perfect second fiddle to Upendra, who was going all guns blazing.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 625/8 declared (Upendra Yadav 203 not out; Akshdeep Nath 115; Royston Dias 3-103) v/s Mumbai 20/2.

Mumbai trailed by 605 runs.