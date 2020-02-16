Ranji Trophy: Upbeat Madhya Pradesh deny Mumbai outright win

Mumbai had to settle for three points in their final game of the Ranji season played at Wankhede stadium here on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh showed solid resilience to deny Mumbai an outright win.
Aditya Shrivastava scored an unbeaten 130 while Mihir Hirwani scored 69 as Madhya Pradesh scored 314/6 in the second innings.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha entered the quarter finals, while Gujarat continued their unbeaten run as Round IX of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 concluded on Saturday.
Himachal Pradesh did not take more than a session on the fourth day to complete a win over Uttar Pradesh. While Vaibhav Arora picked up five wickets, Rishi Dhawan got three wickets as Himachal Pradesh sealed a 386-run win to bag six points.
Pondicherry pocketed seven points following an innings and a 195-run win over Nagaland. Nagaland, who had resumed the day's play at 230/7, could only add 24 runs to their overnight score and were bowled out for 254. Santhamoorthy picked up five wickets for Pondicherry in the second innings.
