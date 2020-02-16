Ranji Trophy: Upbeat Madhya Pradesh deny Mumbai outright win

Mumbai had to settle for three points in their final game of the Ranji season played at Wankhede stadium here on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh showed solid resilience to deny Mumbai an outright win.

Aditya Shrivastava scored an unbeaten 130 while Mihir Hirwani scored 69 as Madhya Pradesh scored 314/6 in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, and Odisha entered the quarter finals, while Gujarat continued their unbeaten run as Round IX of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 concluded on Saturday.