Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu lose seven wickets for 249 as Mumbai take control

Chennai: A disciplined bowling effort helped Mumbai reduce Tamil Nadu to 249 for 7 in their first innings to take control of their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu now trail by 239 runs at stumps on the third and penultimate day. Mumbai had declared their first innings at 488 on the second day on Sunday.

Shams Mulani (2/59), Tushar Deshpande (2/47) and Royston Dias (2/34) took two wickets each for the visitors.

A middle-order collapse which saw the home side lose three wickets without a run being scored reduced them to 178 for 5 and subsequently to 195 for 7 before the experienced R Ashwin (32 batting, 96 balls, 2 fours) and R Sai Kishore (17 batting) came up with a rearguard action.

The two added 54 runs and played out the final session, frustrating Mumbai and making skipper Aditya Tare try out several bowlers. Resuming at the overnight 66 for no loss, the home side received an early jolt when Test discard Abhinav Mukund (58) fell after adding just six runs to his overnight score.

The other opener L Suryapprakash, who made 41 in 169 balls (6 fours, 1 six), was the next to go, caught by Tushar Deshpande off Vinayak Bhoir.

M Kaushik Gandhi, who was recalled to the Tamil Nadu squad a couple of matches ago, batted well and held one end up as the visiting side kept things tight. He looked good for a big one before charging out to a delivery from Shams Mulani to be stumped by Adiyta Tare for 60.

BRIEF SCORES:

Mumbai 488 all out in 148.4 overs (Aditya Tare 154, Shams Mulani 87, Shashank Attarde 58, Jay Bista 41; R Sai Kishore 4/125, R Ashwin 3/121) vs Tamil Nadu 249 for 7 in 121 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 60, Abhinav Mukund 58).