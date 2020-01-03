Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill 'abuses' umpire after being given out, decision overturned

The journalist further quoted Delhi captain Nitish Rana as saying that Shubman walked down to umpire Paschim Pathak -- who was making his debut -- and abused him. Following which, the umpire overturned his decision.

The decision to overturn the wicket, however, did not go down well with the Delhi team as they walked off the field and play was halted. The match referee had to intervene and after a brief stoppage, play resumed.

The 20-year-old Punjab opener was eventually dismissed by Simarjeet Singh. Shubman, after scoring 23 runs of 41 balls, was caught by Anuj Rawat.

In the Elite Group A and B standings, Punjab are currently at the top with 17 points whereas Delhi are at the 11th spot with seven points.