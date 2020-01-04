Ranji Trophy: Services take full control

New Delhi: Services seized the upper-hand against Maharashtra on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match on Friday, with the visiting team requiring a further 148 runs to avoid an innings defeat here.
Services made 285 in their first innings after bundling out Maharashtra for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings. Resuming at 141 for 4, Services were well-served by Ravi Chauhan's half-century (65, 180 balls, 6 fours) and useful knocks of 47 each by Vikas Hathwala and AP Sharma as the lead swelled to 241.
Brief scores:
Maharashtra 44 (PS Poonia 5-11, S Pandey 3-18) and 93-5 (NS Shaikh 40; S Pandey 3-20) vs Services 285 all out (R Chauhan 65, AP Sharma 47; MD Ingale 5-73
