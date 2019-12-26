Ranji Trophy: Selector ejected for flouting ACU rules

Kolkata: National selector Devang Gandhi was on Thursday asked to leave the Bangal Ranji team dressing room on the insistence of senior batsman Manoj Tiwary for his "unauthorised" entry but the state association categorically denied any breach of anti-corruption protocol.

The incident happened when the second day's play was held up due to bad light and Gandhi entered the dressing room, looking for team physio. BCCI anti-corruption official Soumen Karmakar asked Gandhi to leave the dressing room after former captain Tiwary cited anti-corruption protocol, which specifies that only players and team support-staff can be present in the dressing room.