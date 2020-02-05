Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra reduce Mumbai to 249/8

Opting to bat at the SCA Stadium, Mumbai openers Bista and Lalwani (25) failed to convert their starts. The duo put up 62 for the first wicket before Bista was trapped in front of the wicket by Jadeja.

Senior-pro Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck after being trapped in front of the wicket by Prerak Mankad as Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 63 for 2. Soon, it became 74/3 after Jadeja removed Lalwani, who gave a sitter at mid-off.

Crisis man Siddhesh Lad (13) had on several occasions in the past took his team out of rubble, but failed to do so on Tuesday. He became Jadeja's third's victim after the bowler trapped him in front of the wicket to leave the visitors teetering at 88/4.

Then Sarfaraz (78 off 126 balls; 9x4 and 2x6) and all-rounder Shams Mulani (59 not out off 171 balls; 6x4; 2x6) steadied the ship with their 109-run stand for the fifth wicket. They ensured that Mumbai took lunch and tea without losing any further wickets.

Sarfaraz, who took his team out of trouble in the last two matches, again played a matured and responsible knock. However, after doing all the hard work, he fell for 78 after being cleaned up by Kamlesh Makwana. Sarfaraz's unbeaten run thus ended in first-class cricket, after amassing 605 runs from three innings.

Aditya Tare (10) was dismissed cheaply as he became Jadeja's fourth victim. Mulani held one end and completed his fourth fifty after tapping Jadeja for a single.

However, Mulani fell short of partners as Vinayak Bhoir (21) and Shashank Attarde (0) also fell in quick succession as Saurashtra took honours on day 1.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 249/8 (Sarfaraz Khan 78; Shams Mulani 59 batting; D Jadeja 5/90) vs Saurashtra.