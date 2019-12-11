Ranji Trophy: Prithvi doubles up the Shaw

Vadodara: Staying true to his word, Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday appeared in his '2.0' avatar and blazed his way into national reckoning with a double hundred for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda.

Continuing his purple patch after returning to competitive cricket from an eight-month doping ban, Shaw smashed 202 off 179 balls to put Mumbai on the road to victory in their Group B encounter at the Relaince Stadium.

Shaw had recently assured that it will be 'Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward', and he lived up to that by hitting 19 fours and seven sixes.

Mumbai, who had made 431 in their first essay, got the crucial first-innings lead after bundling out Baroda for 307, who could add only six runs to their overnight total.

For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar remained unbeaten on 160.

Courtesy Shaw's double ton and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's quick-fire unbeaten 102, Mumbai declared their second innings at 409/4, setting Baroda a mammoth target of 534.

Mumbai's second innings was all about Shaw, who was playing his first first-class game after the suspension, and the pint-sized opener made optimum use of the opportunity.

Shaw, who could be in contention for the third opener's slot in Tests, took a listless Baroda attack to the cleaners. He will also be on the plane for India A team's tour of New Zealand.

The right-handed batsman had all shots in the book as he raced to his 100 in just 84 balls and then converted it into a memorable double ton.

Shaw and Jay Bista (68) laid the foundation of the mammoth total by conjuring a 190-run stand for the first wicket.

The youngster from Virar was going all guns blazing while Bista, who hit seven boundaries, played second fiddle.

However, Baroda grabbed the wickets of Bista, one-down Shubham Ranjane (2) and Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane (9), who had a rare failure, in quick time.

The fall of wickets did not deter Shaw, who kept playing his aggressive game. He found an able ally in Surya, who raced his way to 102 not out in 70 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes.

RANJI ROUND-UP

Elite Group A: Kerala 525/9 vs Delhi at stumps; Punjab 203/5 trails Rajasthan 257/10 by 54 runs; Vidarbha 268/4 leads Andhra 211/10 by 57 runs; Gujarat 295/9 leads Hyderabad 233/10 by 62 runs

Elite Group B: Saurashtra 141 & 96/3 needs 66 more runs to win against Himachal Pradesh 120/10 & 182/10; Tamil Nadu 165/4 trails Karnataka 336/10 by 171 runs; Railways 253/10 & 58/5 leads Uttar Pradesh 175/10 by 136 runs; Mumbai 431/10 leads Baroda 301/9 by 130 runs

Elite Group C: Chhattisgarh 134/10 & 45/1 trails Odisha 215/10 by 36 runs Jharkhand 136/10 & 91/2 trails Tripura 289/10 by 62 runs; Haryana 401/10 leads Maharashtra 88/4 by 313 runs; Services 124/10 & 130/4 leads Assam 162/10 by 92 runs; Uttarakhand 84 & 18/3 needs 385 more runs to win against Jammu and Kashmir 182/10 & 304/10

Plate Group: Meghalaya 285/10 & 89/9 leads Nagaland 136/10 by 238 runs; Mizoram 65/10 & 290/10 leads Manipur 289/10 by 66 runs; Arunachal Pradesh 147/10 & 164/6 trails Chandigarh 503/2declared by 192 runs; Sikkim 136/10 & 22/2 trails Goa 436/6 declared by 278 runs