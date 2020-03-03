Ranji Trophy: Pacer Mukesh Kumar picks six scalps as Bengal defeats Karnataka to reach finals after 13 years

In a Ranji Trophy thriller, Bengal's Mukesh Kumar and his career best six-wicket haul against Karnataka led his team to their first finals in 13 years. Bengal hammered their star-studded opponents by 174 runs.

With a target of 352, Karnataka batsmen failed to hold their ground and were dismissed for just 177. Karnataka's innings ended under 56 overs on the fourth day of the semi-final.

In the second innings, Kumar starred with the ball for Bengal as he scalped six wickets which included Karnataka's Manish Pandey (12) and star batter KL Rahul who managed to score just 26 runs in the match.