Ranji Trophy: Mumbai’s Aditya Tare is a shooting star

Skipper Aditya Tare struck 154 to lead a fine lower-order rally and put Mumbai in command by posting 488 in their first innings on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group 'B' match against Tamil Nadu here on Sunday.

Tare, who resumed the days on his individual score of 69, was involved in a 123-run stand for the eight wicket with Shashank Attarde (58).

Tare hit 19 fours and 2 sixes during his 253-ball knock as Mumbai added 204 runs from 59 overs on Sunday from overnight 284 for 6.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were 66 for no loss with experienced opener Abhinav Mukund batting on 52.

The Tamil Nadu bowlers toiled for five sessions before wrapping up the Mumbai innings with ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/121) and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (4/125) sending down 47 and 46 overs respectively.

Ashwin could not add any wicket on Sunday after he took three on Saturday and found himself being carted for a few sixes.

The Mumbai lower-order continued to make things difficult for the home side bowlers with Tushar Deshpande (39) smashing Ashwin for three huge sixes while No.11 Royston Dias too joined the fun, hoisting B Aparajith for a big one over long-on.

Tare, who had started slowly on the opening day, hit some superb shots as the Tamil Nadu bowlers proved to be ineffective. There was turn for the spinners but the home side bowlers could not quite exploit it as they were not consistent.

When Tamil Nadu batted, Mukund and L Suryapprakash (11 batting) were off to a cautious start with the latter being ultra-defensive.