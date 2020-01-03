Ranji Trophy: Mumbai stumble on fast beats

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw faltered yet again as Karnataka pacers wreaked a havoc and bundled out Mumbai for a paltry 194 on the opening day of their Elite Ranji Trophy game here.

However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (77 off 94 balls; 10x4 and 2x6) stood alone at BKC ground when all other batsmen failed.

His knock ensured that the hosts at least went past the 175-run mark.

Meanwhile, in the third session, there was an injury scare for Shaw, who fell while saving an overthrow and hurt his left-shoulder.

He was taken off the field.

Earlier, the four-pronged Karnataka pace attack justified skipper Karun Nair's decision to bowl first on a breezy morning as they ran through the Mumbai batting line-up. Mumbai was reduced to 86/6 at lunch. Opener Aditya Tare (0) was dismissed by medium pacer V Koushik (3-45).

Rahane then joined Shaw as the two tried to steady the ship. Rahane (7) got a start but failed to convert it. Rahane got a 'life' on 7 when pacer Ronit More (2-47) failed to latch on a return catch.

However, More struck twice in the 13th over, first removing Rahane and then Siddhesh Lad (4) within a space of three balls.

While Rahane edged behind to keeper B R Sharath, Lad was bowled as Mumbai slumped to 34/3.

Shaw played a sedate knock, but again failed to convert his start.

The pint-sized right-handed batsman made 29 off 57 balls before he played on the stumps off experienced right-arm pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (2-48). Shaw hit six fours.

Left-arm speedster Prateek Jain (2-20) then removed two Mumbai batters Sarfaraz Khan (8) and Shams Mulani (0).

Khan was caught in the slip cordon, while Mulani was trapped in front of the wicket. Mumbai were 60-6.

At lunch, Surya was unbeaten on 33 in company of

Shashank Attarde (35 off 51 balls; 6x4). Surya and Attarde then rallied the innings with their 88-run stand off 92 balls with Attarde playing the second fiddle.

Surya played a responsible knock as he took the team out of the rubble. He first launched an attack on Shreyas Gopal as Mumbai amassed 19 runs in the 28th over. Surya completed his fifty with a flick off Koushik even as after lunch the two kept frustrating the opposition bowlers.

Mumbai 1st innings

P Shaw b Mithun 29

A Tare † c † Sharath b Koushik 0

A Rahane c †BR Sharath b More 7

S Lad b More 4

S Yadav (c) c † Sharath b Mithun 77

S Khan c Reddy b Jain 8

S Mulani lbw b Jain 0

S Attarde c Reddy b Koushik 35

T Deshpande c †Sharath b Koushik 10

D Shetty b Gopal 8

R Dias not out 8

Extras: 8 (lb 4, nb 4)

TOTAL:194 (55.5 Overs, RR: 3.47)

Fow: 1-4 (Aditya Tare, 1.1 ov), 2-30 (Ajinkya Rahane, 12.3 ov), 3-34 (Siddhesh Lad, 12.5 ov), 4-46 (Prithvi Shaw, 17.1 ov), 5-59 (Sarfaraz Khan, 22.4 ov), 6-60 (Shams Mulani, 24.4 ov), 7-148 (Shashank Attarde, 39.5 ov), 8-167 (Suryakumar Yadav, 46.1 ov), 9-177 (Tushar Deshpande, 47.6 ov), 10-194 (Deepak Shetty, 55.5 ov)

BOWLING: A Mithun 16-5-48-2, V Koushik 16-4-45-3, R More 9-1-47-2,

P Jain 8-2-20-2, S Gopal 3.5-1-24-1, K Nair 3-0-6-0

Karnataka 1st innings

R Samarth not out 40

D Padikkal lbw b Mulani 32

A Reddy c Khan b Mulani 0

R Kadam c Khan b Attarde 4

K Nair (c) not out 0

Extras: 3 (b 1, nb 1, w 1)

TOTAL: 79/3 (24 Overs, RR: 3.29)

Fow: 1-68 (Devdutt Padikkal, 19.3 ov), 2-68 (Abhishek Reddy, 19.5 ov), 3-77 (Rohan Kadam, 22.4 ov)

BOWLING: T Deshpande 5-1-22-0, D Shetty 5-0-24-0, R Dias 2-1-5-0, S Attarde 6-1-14-1, S Mulani 6-1-13-2