Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh pacer Ravi Yadav achieves historic feat on debut

Madhya Pradesh (MP) pacer Ravi Yadav got the debut of his dream when he bagged himself a hat-trick in the first over of his maiden Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Tuesday, January 28.

Yadav has gone down in the history books as the first bowler to achieve such a feat in a debut.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh himself, Yadav made his first-class debut for MP after failing to secure a spot into the UP side. However, he representated UP at the age-group level.

Many other Indian bowlers have managed a hat-trick on their debut but Yadav's first over feat is certainly a first.