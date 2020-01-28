Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh pacer Ravi Yadav achieves historic feat on debut

Madhya Pradesh (MP) pacer Ravi Yadav got the debut of his dream when he bagged himself a hat-trick in the first over of his maiden Ranji Trophy game against Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Tuesday, January 28.
Yadav has gone down in the history books as the first bowler to achieve such a feat in a debut.
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh himself, Yadav made his first-class debut for MP after failing to secure a spot into the UP side. However, he representated UP at the age-group level.
Many other Indian bowlers have managed a hat-trick on their debut but Yadav's first over feat is certainly a first.
Batsmen Yash Dubey and Ajay Rohera helped MP add 230 runs on the board scoring 70 and 42 respectively. But, Yadav's hat-trick was quick to steal the show. After UP opener Aryan Juyal was dismissed on the third delivery, Ankit Rajpoot and Sameer Rizvi followed him to the pavilion being dismissed on ducks each.
Yadav ended the game with brilliant figures of 5/61 in 16 overs. His five-wicket haul including a hat-trick let Madhya Pradesh gain the upper hand after UP were all-out on 216 giving MP a lead of 14 runs.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)