Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat's seven-wicket haul helps Saurashtra defeat Gujarat to reach finals

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat's seven-wicket haul helped Saurashtra defeat Gujarat by 92 runs to reach their second successive Ranji Trophy finals.
Jaydev Unadkat broke a slew of records on his way to picking 7/56 as he took four wickets in 3.2 overs to end Gujarat's stirring resilience and bowl them out for 234, thus bringing an end to what was an absorbing day's play.
Skipper Unadkat, who grabbed his 20th five-for, took 10 wickets in the match, having grabbed 3/86 in the first innings. This is Saurashtra's fourth final in the last eight seasons and they will take on Bengal, who are making their first final appearance since 2006-07.
Unadkat, meanwhile, moved to 65 wickets in the season, the most by a fast bowler in one Ranji Trophy season. He also went past Bishan Singh Bedi's tally of 64 wickets to be second on the all-time list.
Earlier, Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) shared a 158-run stand to raise hopes of an improbable win.
However, Unadkat removed both the set batsmen to fashion a memorable win for his team.
Saurashtra will host Bengal in the final from March 9 and hope to lift the trophy after last year's title clash to Vidarbha ended with a sour defeat.
