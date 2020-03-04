Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat's seven-wicket haul helps Saurashtra defeat Gujarat to reach finals

Skipper Unadkat, who grabbed his 20th five-for, took 10 wickets in the match, having grabbed 3/86 in the first innings. This is Saurashtra's fourth final in the last eight seasons and they will take on Bengal, who are making their first final appearance since 2006-07.

Unadkat, meanwhile, moved to 65 wickets in the season, the most by a fast bowler in one Ranji Trophy season. He also went past Bishan Singh Bedi's tally of 64 wickets to be second on the all-time list.