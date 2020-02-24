Ranji Trophy: Gujarat becomes first team to book semi-final berth

Gujarat beat Goa and became the first team to reach Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semifinals, while Saurashtra moved closer to seal a place in the final four as the fourth day of the quarterfinal came to an end.

Karnataka, meanwhile, stretched their lead past 250 and extended the advantage against Jammu and Kashmir. Bengal, meanwhile, strengthened their position in a game against Odisha.

Here's how the action unfolded on Sunday:

The Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat sealed a place in the semifinals after a 464-run win over Goa in Valsad.

Gujarat added 41 runs to their overnight score and declared at 199/6, setting a mammoth 629-run target for Goa. While Bhargav Merai scored 50, Samit Gohil scored 72, Lakshay Garg picked up four wickets for Goa.

Gujarat then struck thrice in quick succession and reduced Goa to 13/3 before Suyash Prabhudessai and Snehal Kauthankar added 81 runs together.