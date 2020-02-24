Ranji Trophy: Gujarat becomes first team to book semi-final berth

Gujarat beat Goa and became the first team to reach Ranji Trophy 2019-20 semifinals, while Saurashtra moved closer to seal a place in the final four as the fourth day of the quarterfinal came to an end.
Karnataka, meanwhile, stretched their lead past 250 and extended the advantage against Jammu and Kashmir. Bengal, meanwhile, strengthened their position in a game against Odisha.
Here's how the action unfolded on Sunday:
The Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat sealed a place in the semifinals after a 464-run win over Goa in Valsad.
Gujarat added 41 runs to their overnight score and declared at 199/6, setting a mammoth 629-run target for Goa. While Bhargav Merai scored 50, Samit Gohil scored 72, Lakshay Garg picked up four wickets for Goa.
Gujarat then struck thrice in quick succession and reduced Goa to 13/3 before Suyash Prabhudessai and Snehal Kauthankar added 81 runs together.
However, Gujarat managed to break the stand before the tea interval, dismissing Kauthankar. While Prabhudessai scored 66, Siddharth Desai and Arzan Nagwaswalla scalped five and four wickets respectively as Gujarat bowled out Goa for 164 to win the match with a day to spare.
At the CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole, Saurashtra consolidated their position in the quarterfinal clash against Andhra.
Having taken a 283-run lead in the first innings, Saurashtra ended the fourth day at 375/9, extending their overall lead to 658 runs. While Avi Barot scored 54, Prerak Mankad and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja scored 85 and 60 runs, respectively.
Saurashtra were 198/6 at one stage in their second innings. However, from thereon, they added 173 runs, losing three wickets to move closer to 380-run mark.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)