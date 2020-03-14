Ranji Trophy finals: Unadkat delivers final blow as Saurashtra clinches maiden title

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat on Friday produced a lion-hearted spell when it mattered the most against Bengal, leading Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph a year after stumbling at the last hurdle.

The win was achieved on the basis of the first-innings lead here.

Bengal had the upper hand going into day five after Anustup Majumdar (63) and Arnab Nandi (40 not out) shared an unbeaten 91-run stand in the final session Thursday.

But Unadkat, who had single-handily taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semifinal, rose to the occasion yet again to script a historic victory.

The left-arm pacer had the in-form Majumdar in front of the wicket and Akash Deep run out in a space of three balls to turn the game around. Unadkat ended as the season's leading wicket-taker with 67 scalps at a staggering average of 13.23, one short of an all-time record.