Ranji Trophy finals: Umpire retired hurt after ball hits abdomen

Umpire C Shamshuddin could not take the field on Day 2 and went for a check-up in a local hospital after his pain aggravated.

Umpire C Shamshuddin (C) was ruled out of the remaining Ranji Trophy final after his pain aggravated.
Rajkot: On-field umpire C Shamshuddin was on Tuesday ruled out for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy final after he got hit around the lower abdomen area on the opening day of the title clash between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Saurashtra batsman Arpit Vasavada celebrates after scoring 100 runs during the Ranji final match against Bengal in Rajkot on Tuesday.
Shamshuddin's replacement, Yashwant Barde, will join Padmanabhan on the third day.

Shamsuddin's on-field partner Anantha Padmanabhan was the only one officiating in the middle during the first session with local umpire Piyush Khakar standing at square leg.

Post Lunch, S Ravi joined Padmanabhan in the middle. Shamshuddin was the TV umpire.

