Ranji Trophy finals: Arpit Vasavada wants to bat like Cheteshwar Pujara

Arpit Vasavada, who struck a crucial hundred in the Ranji Trophy final in company of childhood friend Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday, says he was determined to bat time with the Indian batting mainstay, a plan that worked out very well for Saurashtra.

"We have been playing together since long. It was in my mind that because of Pujara's health, he will bat after me and I knew he would be there (in the middle). So, for me it was about not getting tired and keep playing with him," said Vasavada.

Pujara has mastered the art of batting long and Vasavada said batting alongside him helped him immensely. The focus was on defending in their marathon stand.

"We batted well. It is not an easy wicket. We have got runs on the board so we have an upper hand."

Asked if there was a specific plan to tire out Bengal's pace attack, the left-handed Vasavada said: "We just wanted to bat as long as possible to tire them out."