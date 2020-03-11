Ranji Trophy final: Toilets at Saurashtra are so smelly, that literally no one gives a s***, says Rohan Gavaskar

A banter between senior journalist Siddhartha Vaidyanathan and Rohan Gavaskar has left people in splits.
The Pun-filled banter began when Gavaskar, who is commentating at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot between Saurashtra and Bengal, complained about the quality of toilets.
“The toilet at the saurashtra is so smelly that literally no one gives a shit !!!! (sic)” Gavaskar tweeted.
To which, Siddhartha Vaidyanathan responded.
Gavaskar finding the pun hilarious, replied to Vaidyanathan saying, “Hahaha - if they don’t do something about it soon, the shits gonna hit the fan !!”
It ended when Gavaskar said, “The secretary of the saurashtra cricket association has come and warned me . I think he is going to make a complaint because I tweeted this and didn’t bring it to his notice first !!(sic)”
While we don’t know if Gavaskar is serious or joking, we won’t put it past the BCCI. The BCCI is known for putting a gag order on commentators, players and support staff about what they can say in front of the media. Hopefully, these tweets don’t land the junior Gavaskar in trouble.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)