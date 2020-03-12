Ranji Trophy final: Bengal fight back, but Saurashtra hold edge

Saurashtra, who resumed the day at 384 for eight, went on to bat for one hour and 10 minutes in the morning session to add 41 valuable runs with the last wicket pair of Jaydev Unadkat and Dharemendrasinh Jadeja producing 38 runs.

Bengal coach Arun Lal asked his players to remain optimistic and stretch the fight.

"Fight on. It was an important toss. First couple of days the wicket still played better now it is misbehaving. There is rapid wear and tear but we will fight it till the end," Lal said. Saurashtra coach Karsan Ghavri said, "We are doing okay at the moment. But cricket is a funny game, things can change quickly. It is not a bad wicket. Our batsmen showed it. The odd ball is keeping low. That is it."

Lal’s error of judgement

Arun Lal's "very poor pitch" comment on the opening day drew a sharp rebuttal from Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday when its curator Mahendra Rajdev said the Bengal coach erred in his judgement by jumping the gun.

"The pitch may not have had extra bounce which Bengal bowlers were looking for, but that does not make the wicket poor," said Rajdev in a SCA statement.

"It is a rather hasty and poor judgment by the Bengal Coach and it may not be beneficial for their own players when the coach makes a statement like this. "It is the same pitch for both the teams, which was prepared under the neutral curator (L Prashanth Rao) from the BCCI," he added.

DRS: Fully, or not at all

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi on Wednesday slammed BCCI's decision to use a restricted DRS for the Ranji Trophy final, saying the technology should be deployed "fully or not at all".

Ball tracking technology, which is a major component of the DRS, is not being used by the BCCI for the Ranji Trophy. The board introduced the limited version of DRS from the semifinals with an aim to reduce the number of umpiring howlers.

"If you use a technology like DRS, it should be used properly and fully. Because using a percentage of it doesn't make sense," Doshi told PTI

Now, backache for Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara, who overcame a bout of illness to play a vital knock for Saurashtra, is now down with a back issue and only will bat in the second innings if required.