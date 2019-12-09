Ranji Trophy Andhra Pradesh vs Vidarbha: Match halted after snake drops in

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Domestic took to Twitter and posted a video where a snake can be seen slithering on the ground.
"SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match," BCCI Domestic tweeted.
During the Ranji Trophy clash, Vidarbha won the toss and opted to field first. Andhra Pradesh are currently playing on 122/3 after 44 overs, with Hanuma Vihari leading the charge on 69*.
Vidarbha's Yash Thakur got a couple of Andhra batsman, with Prashanth Kumar and Ricky Bhui became the victims of Thakur's attack.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)