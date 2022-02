Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane scored a century in the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra on Thursday.

Rahane took 211 balls to get to his hundred. A top class innings by Rahane, he's proving his capabilities in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 14 fours and 2 sixes in the knock.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:13 PM IST