Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane fails, as visitors take command

Mumbai: Karnataka were in control after reducing Mumbai to 109-5 in their second innings on the second day of the Elite Group B Ranji Trophy, at the Bandra Kurla Complex MCA, here on Saturday.

Karnataka took a slender 24-run first-innings lead despite a fifer from Mumbai off-spinner Shashank Attarde.

But pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (3-52) rattled the Mumbai top-order to give the southern side an advantage before Sarfaraz Khan (53 batting) and Shams Mulani (31) rallied the hosts with their 83-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, Karnataka started the day on 79/3 and lost skipper Karun Nair (0) as pacer Royston Dias (1-22) struck on the fourth ball of day. Karnataka were 79-4.

Shaw, who sustained an injury to his left shoulder while fielding on the first day, did not take the field and later it was announced that he won't bat in Mumbai's second innings.

The other overnight batsman R Samarth (86 off 139 balls, 13x4) then found an able ally in all-rounder Shreyas Gopal (31 off 85 balls; 3x4) as the two took Karnataka ahead with their 78-run stand.

Mumbai's wait for a wicket ended after skipper Suryakumar Yadav took a flying catch at short-mid-wicket to send Gopal back.

Gopal top-edged Attarde's (5-58) delivery, only to be caught by Surya, as Karnataka lost their fifth wicket at 157.

Attarde then pegged back the visitors by removing Samarth, who was caught by Sarfaraz Khan at short-leg.

The offie took two wickets in seven balls as Karnataka slumped to 158-6.

Attarde was on fire as he cleaned up Abhimanyu Mithun (2) to leave Karnataka teetering at 166-7, still trailing by 28 runs. Attarde took three wickets in 18 balls.

Left-arm spinner Mulani (3-55) wasn't to be left behind as he removed Ronit More (4) cheaply to leave Karnataka at 171-8.

Wicket-keeper B R Sharath (46 off 54 balls; 7x4, 1x6) survived a stumping chance off Mulani.

At lunch, the visitors were 179-8.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 194 and 109-5 (Sarfaraz Khan 53 batting, S Mulani 31; A Mithun 3-52) vs Karnataka 218 (R Samarth 86, B R Sharath 46; Shashank Attarde 5-58, Shams Mulani 3-55).