Ranji Trophy 2021-22: It's a four-ball duck for Cheteshwar Pujara as his batting woes continue

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s poor struggle with the bat continued as he failed to open his account on Day three of Saurashtra’s clash against Mumbai in the ongoing 2022 Ranji Trophy.

He was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by debutant Mohit Avasthi, who ran through Saurashtra’s top-order in their first innings.

A four ball duck ahead of the squad selection for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March might damage Pujara’s chance to make it into India Test team.

Team India will be locking horns with the visitors in a two-match series starting from March 4.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:15 PM IST