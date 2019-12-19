Ranji Round-up: Maha, J&K tie evenly poised

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra were locked in a keen battle, in a match that has see-sawed, in Pune on Thursday in the Group C of the Elite group.

Bowled out for 109 in the first innings to concede a lead of 100, Maharashtra then bowled out J&K for 263. Facing a target of 364, Maharashtra have progressed to 192 for 5, losing their way a bit after an opening stand of 108. Maharashtra need 172 runs for a win with five wickets in hand. Ankit Bawne was batting on 31 runs while his partner Anupam Sanklecha was yet to open his account for the hosts while Umar Nazir Mir and Mohammed Mudhasir scalped a couple of wickets each for the visitors.

..........................................

* Vidarbha has completely dominated Rajasthan, and could be eyeing an innings win. After stacking up 510 for 8 declared, a five-wicket haul by Umesh Yadav shot Rajasthan out for 260, and they were made to follow on. Spinners Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakhare struck, reducing Rajasthan to 12 for 3 in 12 overs by the close.

..........................................

* After looking like an even battle on the first two days, Andhra are now eyeing a bonus point against Delhi, having reduced them to 89 for 6 in the second innings, still trailing by 64 runs. Ricky Bhui’s 144* powered Andhra to 368, a lead of 153 against Delhi. Navdeep Saini took a five-for, but Delhi had little to cheer apart from that.

..........................................

* Punjab are in sight of victory against Hyderabad, having reduced them to 30 for 5 in 23 overs before bad light stopped play. Hyderabad are still 171 runs in arrears, and looking at a mountain to climb. The day belonged to Punjab captain Mandeep Singh, who made 204 not out to turn what was a tight first-innings contest into a lead of 201.

..........................................

* Karnataka took a hard-fought first-innings lead against Uttar Pradesh and look well set to pocket first-innings lead points. Saurabh Kumar was lion-hearted, taking 6 for 116 in 57 overs, but useful contributions through the middle and lower order meant Karnataka got the lead. UP were 29 for 1 in the second innings, behind by 11 runs.

..........................................

* Saurashtra are in a strong position against Railways, but with only a day left, there is hope for Railways to hold out for a draw. They are 27 for 1, trailing by 204 runs. The realistic option for Railways is to bat long enough on the last day to take out the possibility of a result. Saurashtra made 479 for 9 declared, powered by Arpit Vasavada’s 134*. Cheteshwar Pujara was the second highest scorer with 69.

..........................................

* The tightly fought match between Madhya Pradesh and Baroda continues to be on an edge, though Baroda have the advantage. MP made 270 in their second innings, setting Baroda a target of 174. They are 114 for 4 in the second innings, with first-innings batting heroes Krunal Pandya and Yusuf Pathan at the crease.