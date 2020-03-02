RANJI: Porel takes five for Bengal; Saurashtra in command against Gujarat

Ishan Porel complemented Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten century with a five-wicket haul to put Bengal in command against a star-studded Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Sunday.
After Majumdar's 149 not out propelled Bengal to 312 after being down at 67 for 6 at one stage, the 21-year-old Porel snared 5 for 39 as the three-pronged Bengal pace attack dismissed the batting-heavy Karnataka for a paltry 122 in 36.2 overs, their lowest total this season.
India opener KL Rahul, however,, looked out of sorts and scored a forgettable 67-ball 26 (2x4s).
Meanwhile, Sheldon Jackson struck a gritty hundred before the bowlers shone as Saurashtra gained the upper hand over Gujarat.
BRIEF SCORES: Bengal 312; 92 overs (Anustup Majumdar 149 not out; Ronit More 3/52, Abhimanyu Mithun 3/77, Prasidh Krishna 2/78). Karnataka 122; 36.2 overs (KL Rahul 26; Ishan Porel 5/39, Akash Deep 3/30, Mukesh Kumar 2/46) and 72/4 (Mithun 3/9).
Saurashtra 304 (Sheldon Jackson 103, Kishan Parmar 37; Arzan Nagwaswalla 5-81) vs Gujarat 119/6. Gujarat trail by 185 runs.
