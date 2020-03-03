Ranji: Karnataka has mountain to climb; Gujarat fightback

Hosts Bengal tightened their grip over the Ranji Trophy semifinal by reducing Karnataka to 98 for three after setting them a stiff 352-run target on day three of the contest, here on Monday.

Resuming the day at 72 for four, Bengal could manage just 161 but the massive 190-run first innings lead meant that Karnataka now have a mountain to climb.

Anustup Majumdar, who staged a fourth rescue-act this season with an unbeaten 149 in the first innings, hit a combative 41 in Bengal's second innings amid yet another batting collapse.

Meanwhile, medium pacer Chintan Gaja grabbed a fifer to lead Gujarat's fight-back after they conceded a 52-run first-innings lead against Saurashtra.