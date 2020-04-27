Ramiz Raza lashes out at banned Umar Akmal, calls him a 'jack**** who belongs behind bars'

Earlier, Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban from all forms of cricket on corruption charges by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Disciplinary Panel.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan announced the decision on Monday after a hearing.

PCB Media took to Twitter to write: "Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan." Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code."

Akmal had been provisionally suspended on February 20 and was issued the notice of charge on March 17. The PCB formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.