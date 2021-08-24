Ramiz Raja as new PCB Chief: Sarfraz Nawaz shoots letter to Imran Khan to find another replacement for Ehsan Mani

Lahore, August 24: Ramiz Raja has previously uttered highly derogatory remarks against Pakistan in recent past, while speaking in favour of India, said former Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz.

Sarfraz Nawaz has written to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to nominate either Zaheer Abbas or Majid Khan as next chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), while urging his former new-ball partner against the possible appointment of Ramiz Raja, given his past record, Dawn reported.

"Reports are circulating in the media that with your approval, it has been decided to replace Ehsan Mani with Ramiz Raja as the chairman PCB. In this regard, there is no doubt that as Patron in Chief of the PCB, you have a right to appoint anyone as the Chairman PCB," the London-based Sarfraz wrote in a letter.

While deciding about any person, the Patron of the national institution must also be aware about what [sort of] mind set Ramiz Raja has and that he has previously uttered highly derogatory remarks against Pakistan in recent past, while speaking in favour of India, Sarfraz said.

Sarfraz further said, "If the news about your approval for appointment of Ramiz Raja as next chairman PCB is true, who blatantly and shamelessly advised Pakistan to become shameless by accepting the Indian supremacy and domination in the ICC [vehemently opposed by many renowned Pakistanis] and so much so that he [Ramiz] said that we should leave aside Pakistan in surrendering before the Indian hegemonist plan to rule the cricketing world through monopoly in the ICC".

"Although, you are the best judge of your decisions, but in my humble opinion highly respectable legend Majid Khan who in the past had excellent relations with all ICC board members, or Zaheer Abbas [ex-ICC president] may be appointed the next chairman of the PCB instead of Ramiz since his appointment will be against the national sentiments and also severely hurting the patriotic feelings of the entire nation."

Sarfraz said in the past Ramiz had acted as advisor of former PCB chairman retired Lt Gen Tauqir Zia, and when Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super Six stage of the 2003 ICC World Cup, instead of showing Ramiz the door, Tauqir appointed him as the PCB chief executive.

