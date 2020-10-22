Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Score, commentary for the 40th match of Dream11 IPL

Preview:
The inexperienced young guns of both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to put their hands up in testing times when both teams square off in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Thursday.
Whether it is Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad of Sunrisers or Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag of the Royals, the youngsters from both sides will be feeling the pressure of doing something out of the box in case their illustrious seniors fail in that pursuit.
The Sunrisers are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals are a notch ahead with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.
SRH can't afford to slip up even one bit since another loss would rule them out of the Play-offs race. The Royals would hope to continue with the winning momentum and hope that their foreign recruits continue to perform like they did against CSK.
They got their campaign back on track after two heavy defeats and would also have the edge over SRH, which lost to KKR in the Super Over in their previous game. Losing Super Over contests often push teams back as KXIP found out after their opening loss to Delhi Capitals. One more loss would make it extremely difficult for the Royals to stay alive.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow(Wk), Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra
Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(Wk), Steven Smith(C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh
Starting XI Prediction:
Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (Wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Picks:
Jos Buttler (Wk), David Warner, Steven Smith (C), Manish Pandey, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad
Starting XI:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(C), Jonny Bairstow(Wk), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(Wk), Steven Smith(C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
The game begins!
Uthappa and Stokes are at the crease. Uthappa is on strike. Sandeep Sharma will open the attack for SRH!
The chase begins!
Warner and Bairstow are at the crease. Warner is on strike. Jofra Archer will open the attack for RR!
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets!
Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.
With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad has moved to fifth place in the points table with eight points while Rajasthan Royals has gone down to seventh place with eight points.
Chasing 155, SunRisers Hyderabad got off to the worst start possible as the side lost skipper David Warner (4) in the very first over. Warner was dismissed by Jofra Archer as he had him caught at the hands of Ben Stokes.
In his second over, Archer clean-bowled Jonny Bairstow (10) and as a result, SunRisers Hyderabad was reduced to 16/2 in the third over. However, Manish Pandey played a counter-attacking inning in the powerplay and as a result, SunRisers were poised well at 58/2 after six overs.
Manish Pandey (83*) found support in Vijay Shankar (52*) at the other end, and both batsmen scored runs at a brisk pace for SunRisers. Both batsmen put on an unbeaten partnership of 140 runs for the third wicket, taking their side over the line by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare.
Earlier, Jason Holder's three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs.
Sent into bat first, Rajasthan Royals got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Robin Uthappa (19) in the fourth over of the innings via a run-out. However, Ben Stokes found support in Sanju Samson and the duo retrieved the innings for the Royals.
Both Samson and Stokes put on 56 runs for the second wicket, but their partnership witnessed a mediocre strike rate as Stokes found it difficult to time the ball. SunRisers Hyderabad then came back into the match as the side got back-to-back breakthroughs of Samson (36) and Stokes (30), reducing Royals to 86/3.
Samson was dismissed by Jason Holder while Stokes was sent back to the pavilion by Ben Stokes. Rajasthan Royals was given a big blow in the 16th over as Vijay Shankar dismissed in-form batsman Jos Buttler (9).
Steve Smith (19) and Riyan Parag (20) were also sent back to the pavilion in the penultimate over by Jason Holder, and in the end, Rajasthan Royals were restricted to under 160-run mark.
