Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

After pulling off a victory against Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will now shift focus towards Steve Smith and his side Rajasthan Royals.

It will be a contest between three-champions (CSK) and the inaugural champions (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK, who beat MI in the tournament opener on Saturday, will have their confidence beaming especially with the presence of Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu who provided excellent explosive batting power to their side.

All-rounders like Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja provide flexibility to the side.

Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will provide armour to the pace attack while Piyush Chawla or Imran Tahir may get a place in the playing XI as the spinner.

RR, meanwhile, will miss Ben Stokes but skipper Smith's availability has provided some relief to the side. The absence of Stokes would not only severely impact Royals' batting prowess but will also affect its combination as the all-rounder is a reliable fifth bowler.

In Stokes' absence, the RR batting will depend on Indian contingent of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson with foreign players Jos Buttler and Steve Smith providing weight to the side. Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, and Varun Aaron will the lead the pace attack with either Shreyas Gopal or Rahul Tewatia providing spin support.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings:

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Rajasthan Royals:

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(W), Steven Smith(C), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Starting XI Prediction:

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Sanju Samson (WK), Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream XI:

MS Dhoni (wk), Steve Smith, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Jofra Archer, Lungi Ngidi, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Pitch Report:

Batsmen are about to have a field day in contrast to the other two venues - Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Bowlers to face a tough challenge due to a different surface in terms of size.