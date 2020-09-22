Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: MS Dhoni explains why he came at number 7 and not higher up

In the contest between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, the former's skipper MS Dhoni was trolled for his slow batting.

CSK had a hefty chase ahead of them after Rajasthan Royals ended their innings with 216 runs.

Faf du Plessis and Dhoni smashed boundaries time and again, but it was a little too late as CSK lost by 16 runs.

Dhoni had a slow start to his partnership with du Plessis for which he got trolled by the fans.

However, the skipper explained why he came in at number 7 and not higher up.

"I haven't batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn't help," said Dhoni. "Also wanted to try different things, give opportunities to Sam (Curran). Have the opportunity to try different things."

"If it doesn't work, you can always go back to your strengths. Faf adapted very well. Something the batsmen will do, neglect square leg and go more towards long-on and long-off."

"With 217 on the board, we needed a very good start which was not the case. Steve and Samson batted very well. Need to give credit to their bowlers. Once you've seen the first innings, you know the length to bowl. Their spinners did well to bowl away from the batsman. Our spinners made the error to bowl too full. If we would've maybe restricted them to 200, it would've been a good game," he added.