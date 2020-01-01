Rajasthan Royals takes a jibe at Ravichandran Ashwin over 'Mankading'

Just four games into the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Butler.

Jos Butler had eased his way to 69 off 43 balls in the chase of 185 when Ashwin 'Mankaded' the Rajasthan Royals opener who had backed up too far. The incident happened in the 13th over of the match, after which the Royals came unstuck.

Ashwin has no regrets about 'Mankading' Butler in the IPL clash as he feels batsmen ''need to be wary'' of leaving the crease early to avoid game-changing moments like these.

Coming back to the present, it would appear that Rajasthan Royals has not forgotten the 'Mankading' incident.

Earlier, a twitter user had posted a picture of cricket balls with the words 'Mankad' engraved on them. He captioned the picture with "My gift to Ashwin this Christmas".

Rajasthan, apparently still healing from old wounds, retweeted and replied to the tweet saying "No points for guessing who is adding this to their cart for #IPL2020."