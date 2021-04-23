Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer to miss entire IPL 2021 season

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer will sit out of the entire IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021 season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, the ECB said, "Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress. Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex."

"It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course," the release added.

The speedster had returned to England midway from the tour of India to get treated for an elbow injury. "England fast bowler Jofra Archer will undergo a procedure to his right hand following a scan and subsequent Consultant review since he returned to the UK," the ECB had said March 28. "He has also had a further injection for the right elbow injury that had seen him declared unfit for selection for the current ODI series versus India," it had added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals seems to be struggling due to his absence. They have managed just one win in four matches and are stuck at the bottom of the points table.